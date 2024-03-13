Olivia Munn says she's been diagnosed with breast cancer and has undergone a double mastectomy

Actor Olivia Munn announced Wednesday that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer.

The 43-year-old star revealed she's undergone surgeries and a double mastectomy, after a mammogram last year led to the diagnosis.

“In the past ten months I have had four surgeries, so many days spent in bed I can’t even count and have learned more about cancer, cancer treatment and hormones than I ever could have imagined,” Munn shared in an Instagram post. “Surprisingly, I’ve only cried twice. I guess I haven’t felt like there was time to cry. My focus narrowed and I tabled any emotions that I felt would interfere with my ability to stay clearheaded.”

"The Newsroom" actor said her diagnosis came after her OB-GYN decided to calculate her breast cancer risk assessment score.

"The fact that she did saved my life," Munn wrote in the post.

She took a genetic test in February 2023 that "checks you for 90 different cancer genes," she said. She tested negative for all, including the BRCA gene which has an increased risk for breast or ovarian cancer, as did her sister.

That same winter, she went in for the mammogram and soon after was diagnosed.

“Dr. Aliabadi looked at factors like my age, familial breast cancer history, and the fact that I had my first child after the age of 30. She discovered my lifetime risk was at 37%. Because of that score I was sent to get an MRI, which led to an ultrasound, which then led to a biopsy," Munn explained. "The biopsy showed I had Luminal B cancer in both breasts. Luminal B is an aggressive, fast moving cancer."

And 30 days after the biopsy, she had the double mastectomy.

"I went from feeling completely fine one day, to waking up in a hospital bed after a 10-hour surgery the next,” Munn said.

She said she kept the diagnosis private as she "needed to catch my breath and get through some of the hardest parts before sharing."

Munn explained that she's sharing her story now to "help others find comfort, inspiration and support on their own journey," and urged others to have their breast cancer risk assessment scores calculated.

"I’m lucky. We caught it with enough time that I had options. I want the same for any woman who might have to face this one day," she said.

"I’m so thankful to my friends and family for loving me through this,” Munn added, expressing appreciation for her doctors, surgeons and her partner, comedian John Mulaney, with whom she has a 2-year-old son, Malcolm.