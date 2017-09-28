Record-setting Emmy winner and "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus has breast cancer.

The actress revealed the diagnosis Thursday in a tweet sent to her approximately 748,000 followers. The post also included her thoughts on health care access.

"1 in 8 women get breast cancer. Today, I'm the one," her post read. "The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Louis-Dreyfus made history earlier this month when she won her sixth consecutive Emmy for best actress in a comedy.

HBO said in a statement that the actress learned of her diagnosis the day after the 69th annual Emmys, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Julia is incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support and well wishes,” the actress' representatives said in a statement to NBC News.

Fellow actress Christina Applegate, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2008, according to Elle Magazine, tweeted her support for Louis-Dreyfus.

"Mama, find me. Let's talk if you want," she wrote.

Applegate, like actress Angelina Jolie, had a double mastectomy following her diagnosis after she learned she's a carrier of the BRCA gene mutation.

Jolie was not diagnosed with cancer, but said in a New York Times op-ed that she had an 87 percent chance of developing breast cancer and a 50 percent chance of having ovarian cancer, which informed her decision to have a double mastectomy.

BRCA1 and BRCA2 are genes that produce tumor suppressor proteins, and repair damaged DNA, according to Cancer.gov. When the genes mutate, DNA is not repaired properly and cells are likely to develop genetic alterations that can become cancerous, according to the site.

The gene mutations can be inherited from either parent and account for 20 to 25 percent of all hereditary breast cancers and about 5 to 10 percent of all breast cancers, according to Cancer.gov. The mutations also account for approximately 15 percent of all ovarian cancers.

Louis-Dreyfus' did not address whether she has the BRCA1 or BRCA2 mutation.