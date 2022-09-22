Adam Levine's alleged cheating DMs with model become viral meme

Adam Levine's alleged Instagram DMs to a model have become the internet's latest meme, with many people both criticizing and mocking the Maroon 5 singer for being "cringe."

The "Adam Levine Cheating Scandal" meme first went viral earlier this week after Instagram model Sumner Stroh posted a TikTok alleging that she had had a year-long affair him, according to meme database Know Your Meme.

After their communication ended, Stroh alleged Levine had asked her if he could name his child after her. Levine is reportedly expecting his third child with model Behati Prinsloo, who he has been married to since 2014.

Stroh, who did not immediately respond to request for comment, shared screenshots of the alleged exchange. Her TikTok has amassed 1.5 million likes in two days.

Levine addressed the allegations in an Instagram story on Tuesday. He denied the affair, but said he "crossed a line during a regrettable period in my life.”

A spokesperson for Levine did not immediately respond to a request for further comment on Thursday.

The internet has continued to zero in on the alleged messages, which according to screenshots shared by Stroh read, “I may need to see the booty” and “It is truly unreal how f–--- hot you are."

Many couldn't get past the way in which Levine allegedly flirts.

"the most embarrassing thing about adam levine cheating, even more than the cheating, is the insanely cringe flirting," one person tweeted.

"like man you were named sexiest man alive at a point and you have zero game???? pathetic," the person added.

Know Your Meme identified several reactions in particular that garnered the most attention online, including a tweet from one user who posted a picture of Captain Barbosa from "Pirates of the Caribbean" with “I may need to see the booty" as the text.

"me at the hippie grocery store checking to see if they have those cheddar snacks I like," one Twitter user wrote, sharing the alleged screenshot that has circulated online.

Another Twitter user quipped: "i think we can all agree that “i may need to see the booty” is something we should carry with us from this adam levine scandal, it is truly a gift and we need to incorporate it into the lexicon."

Meanwhile, others made jokes about the alleged "truly unreal how f-----g hot you" are message.

"me vs the hot pocket i just made," one person tweeted.

A meme account on Instagram shared the alleged screenshot and wrote, "Nobody:

Me @ the MacBook on my lap"

After Stroh’s TikTok went viral, several more women went public with claims that Levine had also DM’d them. Levine has not publicly addressed the other allegations, and a spokesperson for the musician did not immediately respond to a request for comment.