Addison Rae signs multi-movie deal with Netflix following 'He's All That' debut

Netflix is investing in Addison Rae in a big way.

Following her debut in Netflix's "He's All That," the streaming service announced Wednesday that it is signing a multi-movie deal the with TikTok star. The deal was first reported by Variety.

"He's All That," the gender-swapped remake of the 1999 Freddie Prinze Jr. and Rachael Leigh Cook film "She's All That," debuted to mixed reviews last month. But even with the criticism surrounding the film itself, the company said the movie ranked as No. 1 on the platform in 78 countries, including Brazil, France and Saudi Arabia.

For Rae, it marked a career milestone. Although Rae is a bonafide social media star — she's the third most-followed person on TikTok and has more than 39 million followers on Instagram — she's only recently begun taking on more traditional forms of entertainment.

“Getting the opportunity to work with Netflix was such a pinch me moment and now to be able to continue the relationship is beyond my wildest dreams,” Rae, 20, said in a news release.

Naketha Mattocks, director of family features at Netflix, said Rae's charm is undeniable, and cited the response to "He's All That" as evidence of her draw.

"We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase of her burgeoning career as an actress,” Mattocks said.

Though the film was streamed by many —Netflix estimates 55 million households will watch it within the first month of its release — it was also mocked on social media, where some people shared clips to poke fun at Rae's acting.

“It’s definitely gonna be hard to prove to people how passionate and how much love I have for acting,” Rae told Variety in a recent interview. “There’s a lot of weight that comes on with that, but it’s something that I’m willing to take on and show people that this is truly who I am and what I love to do.”

Rae is among the countless other social media stars who hope to make the leap into more traditional media, as Hollywood continues to tap into the influencer space.

In addition to her deal with Netflix, earlier this year, Rae released her first single, "Obsessed," in March.