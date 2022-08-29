Addison Rae's mom Sheri Easterling and rapper Yung Gravy attend VMAs together

Sheri Easterling, the mother of TikTok star Addison Rae, and rapper Yung Gravy captivated the internet on Sunday after they attended the MTV Video Music Awards together and were spotted kissing.

In a pre-show interview, Yung Gravy, whose real name is Matthew Raymond Hauri, said the two met online and "connected right away."

“I’m into MILFs and she’s kind of the queen of MILFs, so I figured it was just a perfect match," Gravy, 26, said in a red carpet interview.

Easterling, 42, split from Monty Lopez, 46, earlier this year after allegations that Lopez was cheating on her with younger women.

Rae, who is estimated to have earned over $8.5 million from TikTok alone in 2021, starred alongside her family on their YouTube channel and in TikToks.

Her family joined her in “Addison Rae Goes Home,” a 10-episode, Snapchat-produced reality series. While Rae’s star rose on TikTok and she expanded into music, movies and modeling, the rest of her family grew their profiles, too. Rae’s mother has a Spotify-produced podcast with her daughter, and both parents were signed to WME’s digital talent agency alongside Rae in 2020.

On Instagram, Easterling, who goes by Sheri Nicole on the platform, describes herself as “single mom” in her bio. She has 1.1 million followers.

Yung Gravy has been in Lopez's crosshairs since mentioning on the "BFFs podcast" that he found Easterling attractive and planned to take her on a date.

Easterling, Lopez and a spokesperson for Yung Gravy did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Across social media, those who tuned into the VMAs commented on Yung Gravy and Easterling's PDA after clips of their kiss went viral.

"trying to explain to my bf who is barely on social media the absolute scandal of sheri/ yung gravy at the VMAS," one Twitter user wrote.

Some online called the duo's red carpet appearance and kiss a "PR stunt." Others said they'd rather not see the romance on display on their timelines.

"im begging you all please get yung gravy and sheri off my timeline," wrote one user.

And many were simply just surprised.

“i cannot get over the reality that yung gravy and sheri nicole are actually together,” wrote one user.

Another Twitter user wrote: "Yung Gravy and Sheri Nicole stepping out as a couple was not on my 2022 bingo card but… alright…"