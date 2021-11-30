IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Adele announces Las Vegas residency at Caesars Palace

The "Easy on Me" singer tweeted about the residency on Tuesday.
Adele at Wembley Stadium on June 28, 2017 in London.
By Kalhan Rosenblatt

Adele is headed to Las Vegas.

The singer, who released her album "30" this month, tweeted on Tuesday that she'll be starting a residency in 2022 called "Weekends With Adele."

"See you at Caesars in Vegasss," the "Easy on Me" singer tweeted.

The residency is slated to run from January to April, according to an image included in the tweet. The first show is scheduled for Jan. 21. The final show is scheduled for April 16.

The show will miss one weekend in February when Van Morrison is scheduled to perform at the same venue.

Caesars Palace also tweeted about the residency on Tuesday. The hotel is home to The Colosseum, the entertainment venue where the residency will be held.

Tickets will go on pre-sale in early December.

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of "30," the singer's latest, critically acclaimed album, which, three days after its debut, became the best-selling album of 2021.

