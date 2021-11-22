Adele moved to tears after reuniting with English teacher

Adele broke into tears after she was surprised by her former English teacher during the singer's concert special "An Audience with Adele," which aired on Sunday.

During the ITV pre-recorded concert at the London Palladium earlier this month, Adele took a question from British actor Emma Thompson, who asked if there was someone who supported, inspired or protected her "from all the trials and tribulations of life" when she was a child.

In response, the "Easy on Me" singer said: “Yeah, I had a teacher at Chestnut Grove, who taught me English. That was Miss McDonald."

When Thompson asked if they still kept in contact, the 33-year-old singer said she hadn’t seen the teacher since she was 12.

"She was so bloody cool, so engaging. She really made us care and we knew that she cared about us," Adele added.

Thompson goes on to reveal that McDonald herself was in the audience, prompting Adele to look into the audience and ask: " Is she here? Is Miss McDonald here?"

In the viral clip shared on ITV's Twitter, her former English teacher emerged from the crowd, walked up the stage and embraced the English singer.

“Oh my god, I’m so proud of you,” McDonald said as Adele broke down in tears.

McDonald said she no longer teaches and now takes care of her two children, who were also in the crowd.

Adele, visibly stunned, told her former mentor: "You really did change my life."

After their brief reunion, the pop star briefly left the stage to fix her makeup after crying as host Alan Carr from the audience stepped in to entertain the crowd.

Adele tweeted about the emotional moment following the concert special.

“Home Sweet Home. I’ve always dreamt of doing An Audience With...” she wrote alongside a series of photos from the concert. “There was so much love in the room for each other, it felt like such a gig! Everyone was raucous and bang up for it! And my teacher Ms McDonald was there, it was just heaven.”

"An Audience with Adele" was released a week after CBS' "Adele One Night Only" concert special, which also included an interview with Oprah.

During their interview, the singer got candid about everything from her divorce to her body image and her relationship to her father.

Adele has been promoting her fourth studio album, "30," which was released to critical acclaim on Friday.