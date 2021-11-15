Adele celebrated her upcoming highly anticipated new album with CBS' "Adele One Night Only“ concert special on Sunday.

The 33-year-old singer took center stage at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles where she performed a handful of songs, including four new hits from her fourth studio album, “30,” which is set to be released on Nov. 19. Several celebrities, including Lizzo, Leonardo DiCaprio and Drake, attended the intimate show.

The special also included an interview between Adele and Oprah Winfrey, during which the singer got candid about everything from her divorce to body image.

Here are some of the biggest topics Adele opened up about.

Divorce

Adele spoke extensively about her split with her ex-husband, Simon Konecki, who is also the father of their 9-year-old son, Angelo.

“I was so disappointed for my son, I was so disappointed for myself. I thought I was going to be the one that stopped doing those bloody patterns all the time,” she told host Oprah. “It’s almost like I disrespected it by getting married and divorced so quickly and stuff like that."

The Grammy-winning singer added she felt "embarrassed" that her marriage didn't work out, later admitting that she was saved by both Konecki and Angelo.

She continued: “He came at such a moment, where the stability that him and Angelo have given me, no one else would have ever been able to give me like. Especially at that time in my life, I was so young, and I just I think I would have got a bit lost in all of it.”

“Even now I trust him with my life. He and Angelo were angels that were sent to me, that’s how I feel,” she concluded.

Weight loss

Since 2019, Adele has lost about 100 pounds. And when the singer started posting new photos of herself on Instagram, tabloids and some fans blew up about her weight loss transformation.

Adele told Winfrey she started working out to combat the "terrifying" anxiety attacks she had after leaving her husband, adding the gym was the one place she felt calm.

When asked about the mixed reaction, Adele said: “I’m not shocked or even fazed by it because my body has been objectified my entire career.”

The singer continued: "I was body positive then and I’m body positive now. But it’s not my job to validate how people feel about their bodies. And I feel bad that, you know, it’s made anyone feel horrible about themselves. But that’s not my job."

"I’m trying to sort my own life out. I can’t add another worry.”

Her father

In a recent Vogue interview, Adele said she reconnected with her estranged father, Mark Evans, who was an alcoholic and died from cancer earlier this year.

Her father did not listen to most her music because it was too emotionally painful, according to the singer. But, she said, that changed when she played some songs off her new album, including "To Be Loved," which focused on her inability to trust people.

“My main goal in life is to be loved in love. And so I wanted to play it to my dad being like, ‘You’re the reason I haven’t done that yet,’” Adele said. “He was the reason I haven’t fully accessed what it is to be in a loving relationship with somebody.”

She revealed they both cried when they listened to the song, which later led him to listen to her entire discography, including "30," before he died from cancer in May.

The singer said she has since made peace with her relationship with her dad.

“It was amazing for me and him,” she said. “I think he could listen to me sing it, but not saying it — we are very similar like that.”

New love

The singer also shared more about her relationship with boyfriend, Rich Paul.

Paul is a sports agent who represents NBA and NFL players, including basketball legend LeBron James.

Adele revealed the two met during a birthday party a few years ago, and later went out for dinner, which the agent initially thought was a business meeting.

She joked: "I'm like, 'A business meeting about what?!'"

The two started dating this year before they went public this summer.

Adele described Paul as "hilarious" and "smart," saying "it's quite incredible watching him do what he does."

At some point while talking about Paul, Adele said “I’m blushing!”