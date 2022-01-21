Adele postpones Las Vegas residency due to Covid-19

Adele apologized to fans in a teary video on Thursday announcing that she is postponing her anticipated Las Vegas residency due to Covid.

"I'm so sorry," the singer said in a video posted to Twitter on Thursday. "My show ain't ready. We've tried absolutely everything that we can to put it together in time and for it to be good enough for you but we've been absolutely destroyed by delivery delays and Covid."

The residency was scheduled to begin Friday at the Colosseum of Las Vegas' Caesars Palace Hotel.

Half her team and crew have come down with Covid, she added.

"It's been impossible to finish the show," she said, tearing up. "I'm gutted, I'm sorry it's so last minute."

The artist, who apologized multiple times in the video, said she's "upset" and "embarrassed."

"We're going to reschedule all of the dates," she said. "I'm going to finish my show, I'm going to get it to where it's supposed to be. I'm so sorry. We've been up against so much."

The singer released her album "30" in November. The residency was slated to run from January to April.

Ticket sales for the residency went for as high as $30,000 per seat in secondary markets for some concerts.