Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler voluntarily enters rehab after relapse

Aerosmith announced they are canceling the June and July dates of their Las Vegas residency after the band's frontman Steven Tyler voluntarily entered rehab.

Tyler, 74, underwent foot surgery to "prepare for the stage," which necessitated pain management medication, the band said in a statement on Tuesday.

The star relapsed and "voluntarily entered a treatment program to concentrate on his health and recovery."

“We are truly sorry to inform our fans and friends that we must cancel our first set of Las Vegas residency dates this June and July while he focuses on his well-being,” the band added.

The band was scheduled to start performing at Dolby Live at Park MGM in Las Vegas on June 17. They're still slated to perform the September dates.

"We are devastated that we have inconvenienced so many of you, especially our most loyal fans who often travel great distances to experience our shows," the statement said.

Fans who purchased tickets via Ticketmaster will be refunded, the band said on Twitter.

Tyler has been open about addiction, and in 2019, opened up about the 1988 intervention his management and bandmates staged.

"They thought, 'Get the lead singer sober and all our problems will be over,' So I got sober, and you know it took me many years to get over the anger of them sending me to rehab," he told Haute Living. "But today, because of that moment ... I am grateful and owe a thanks to them for my sobriety. My sobriety cost me less than everything."