AJ Crimson, celebrity makeup artist and entrepreneur, has died

Celebrity make-up artist and beauty mogul AJ Crimson died on Wednesday, his family announced.

The artist and entrepreneur, who originally hailed from Detroit, worked with high-profile names including Regina King, Missy Elliot, Angela Bassett, Raven-Symoné, Hilary Duff and Fergie, according to the website of his company, AJ Crimson Beauty.

“We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership,” Crimson’s family said in a statement shared with NBC News.

"AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color," the statement said. "We thank you all for your kind words, tweets, and posts, as AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world. There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!"

NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit, Michigan, reported he died while out of the country. Crimson's age was not disclosed by his family. His cause of death was not revealed.

AJ Crimson at a New York event in 2017. Ilya S. Savenok / Getty Images

AJ Crimson Beauty was founded in 2012 to create inclusive makeup that fits a broad spectrum of skin shades and colors.

He told Allure in 2017 that singer and rapper Estelle inspired his brand.

"I believe Estelle inspired the movement of what AJ Crimson would be and what the brand is becoming. There are a lot of brands that I’ve used for years that I love, but everybody’s missing a shade — that deepest color," he said.

His beauty products have also been used on runways and the sets of TV shows and movies, including “Scandal” “The View” and “The Hunger Games."

The Michele Marie PR agency also shared a statement announcing his death.

"Our entire team mourns this tragic loss, and our thoughts and prayers are with AJ’s family," the statement said. "We absolutely loved AJ, truly one of the sweetest, most humble people we have ever had the pleasure of working with. We are all devastated."

Tributes poured in for the self-taught beauty expert.

Actress Bresha Webb, who starred in the 2020 film "A Fall From Grace," posted a tribute to Instagram on Thursday: “I have no words. I won’t for a while. I’ll love you forever AJ.”

“You had so many plans and was one of the most inspiring, sweetest, giving, multi talented, multi hyphenated people I’ve known. I’m blessed to have been apart of your journey and I will keep your legacy alive,” she wrote.

Actress Christina Milian also shared a tribute, writing, “Tonight I received the most devastating news and it’s literally broken my heart to a million pieces. I’m in shock and disbelief."

“My dear AJ. I’m going to miss you," she wrote. "We made some of the most epic memories together. You’ve blessed me with your magic throughout two decades in music videos, photo shoots to touring the world all in the heights of my music career — I simply can’t thank you enough."