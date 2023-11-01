Alan Ruck, 'Succession' and 'Ferris Bueller' actor, involved in Hollywood pizzeria crash

“Succession” and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” actor Alan Ruck was involved in a four-vehicle crash in Hollywood that resulted in a pickup truck slamming into a pizzeria, two law enforcement sources told NBC News on Wednesday.

The crash occurred Tuesday at around 9 p.m. near the intersection of LaBrea Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard. Ambulances were requested for two people, who were not identified, including a 40-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man.

Los Angeles police are investigating the incident. Representatives for Ruck, 67, could not immediately be reached for comment.

NBC Los Angeles reported that security camera video showed the pickup rear-end a car at a stoplight, then strike a BMW SUV before the pickup ended up partially inside Raffallo’s Pizza.

The Los Angeles Fire Department reported that a 32-year-old man was taken to a hospital after the crash and that the severity of that individual’s injuries was unclear.

Authorities did not specify if the man was walking or in one of the vehicles involved in the crash, according to NBC Los Angeles.

Ruck is more recently known for playing Connor Roy in the HBO hit series "Succession," but is perhaps best known for playing Ferris Bueller's best friend Cameron Frye in the 1986 John Hughes classic, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off."