Alec Baldwin wants 'misguided' lawsuit filed by Halyna Hutchins' parents and sister dismissed

Alec Baldwin is asking a judge to dismiss a lawsuit filed by the parents and sister of "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, saying that they were distant from Hutchins before her death and have "no viable cause of action."

The actor said in court documents filed Thursday that Olga Solovey, Anatolii Androsovych, and Svetlana Zemko filed the suit to "obtain compensation" from Hutchins' October 2021 death on a movie set just outside of Santa Fe, New Mexico.

"The loss of a daughter and sister is undoubtedly painful in any circumstance. Yet Plaintiffs—who had been distanced from Halyna physically, financially, and emotionally for years before her death—have no viable cause of action against Defendants," the documents state. "This action is especially misguided."

Hutchins’ parents and sister filed their suit in February. It names Baldwin, "Rust" armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, assistant director David Halls, and Rust Movie Productions, LLC. as defendants.

Hutchins, 42, was shot and killed on Oct. 21, 2021 during filming at the Bonanza Creek Ranch. Baldwin was rehearsing with a pistol for a scene when the gun went off, killing Hutchins and wounding director Joel Souza.

Baldwin and Gutierrez-Reed were charged with involuntary manslaughter, First Judicial District Attorney Mary Carmack-Altwies announced. Halls was charged with negligent use of a deadly weapon and agreed to plead no contest, Carmack-Altwies said.

Baldwin has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. Last year, the actor was sued by Hutchins’ husband, Matthew Hutchins, their son and estate, alleging that reckless behavior and cost-cutting led to Hutchin's death. Baldwin and Matthew Hutchins reached a settlement in October 2022.

Baldwin said in his court filing on Thursday that he believed the settlement "should have been the end of the matter."

"But it is not," the document states referencing the new lawsuit. "The Court should dismiss Plaintiffs’ Complaint with prejudice."

The next hearing in the case is scheduled for June 9.