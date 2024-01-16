Alec Musser, 'All My Children' and 'Grown Ups' actor, dies at 50

Alec Musser, an actor known for "All My Children" and the 2010 comedy film "Grown Ups," has died.

He was 50.

His fiancée, Paige Press, confirmed his death on Saturday via Instagram stories. A cause of death was not revealed.

"RIP to the love of my life. I will never stop loving you," Press wrote. "My heart is so broken."

Musser played Del Henry on the ABC soap opera "All My Children" between 2005 and 2007, appearing in a total of 43 episodes. He was awarded the role after winning the second season of the SOAPnet original series "I Wanna Be a Soap Star."

Musser also appeared in "Grown Ups," starring Adam Sandler, Kevin James, Chris Rock, Rob Schneider and David Spade. He portrayed the water park patron in a memorable scene from the comedy movie, which included Salma Hayek, Maya Rudolph, Maria Bello and Joyce Van Patten.

In an Instagram post, Sandler paid tribute to Musser: “I loved this guy. Cannot believe he is gone. Such a wonderful, funny good man. Thinking of Alec Musser and his family and sending all my love. A true great sweetheart of a person.”

In addition to "All My Children," Musser guest starred on the television series "Rita Rocks" and "Desperate Housewives." He also had a career in fitness modeling and was a bodybuilder. His Instagram documented his active lifestyle, which included surfing and skiing.

Musser was born in New York City and raised in New Jersey, Connecticut and San Diego, graduating from the University of San Diego.

He is survived by his fiancée.