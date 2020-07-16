Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

"Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek shared a health update in a video Thursday, saying his pancreatic cancer treatment has been "paying off."

"I'm doing well. I've been continuing my treatment and it's been paying off, though it does fatigue me a great deal," Trebek said. "My numbers are good. I'm feeling great."

Trebek, who revealed he'd been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019, added that he'd been faring so well that he "even wrote a book" during his time away from the studio. The memoir, titled "The Answer Is ... Reflections on My Life," will be released July 21.

Let our news meet your inbox. The news and stories that matters, delivered weekday mornings. This site is protected by recaptcha

The television personality also announced that "Jeopardy!" will begin airing some material from its archives this month, including the series premiere, which aired in 1984.

"For the first time ever, we're going to open the 'Jeopardy' vault and take a look at some of our 'Jeopardy' episodes, including the very first show I ever hosted, mustache and all," Trebek said, adding that he is looking forward to returning to filming in the studio.

After a brief attempt to tape without a studio audience in March, "Jeopardy" suspended production because of safety concerns related to the pandemic.

"I can't wait to return to the studio," Trebek said. "Meanwhile, my wish for all of you: Stay safe."

Since revealing his diagnosis, Trebek has worked to bring greater awareness to pancreatic cancer. In October, he released a 60-second public service announcement in support of the World Pancreatic Cancer Coalition, in which he detailed the risks and the symptoms of the disease.

In the PSA, he said symptoms can include new onset diabetes, unexplained weight loss, the yellowing of the skin or eyes and midback pain.

“I wished I had known sooner that the persistent stomach pain I experienced prior to my diagnosis was a symptom of pancreatic cancer," he said.