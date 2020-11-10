Alex Trebek's final 'Jeopardy!' episodes begin with touching tribute

“Jeopardy!” paid tribute to Alex Trebek and his decadeslong run as host on the famed trivia show Monday as his final episodes began to air the day after his death.

“Jeopardy!” executive producer Mike Richards opened the show acknowledging the “enormous loss” of Trebek, who died at the age of 80 Sunday after a battle with pancreatic cancer. Trebek had hosted the game show since 1984 and was contracted to continue until 2022.

Richards stood in front of the show’s set and addressed viewers with a touching tribute before the taped episode aired at its usual time slot.

"He loved this show and everything it stood for. In fact, he filmed his final episodes less than two weeks ago,” Richards said. “He will forever be an inspiration for his constant desire to learn, his kindness and for his love of his family.”

The show will air Trebek’s final 35 episodes through Christmas Day, because, “that’s what he wanted,” the producer added.

“On behalf of everyone here at ‘Jeopardy!’, thank you for everything Alex,” Richards said.

Trebek was a beloved figure in pop culture known for his calm, gentle and witty demeanor in telling contestants they had answered incorrectly. He won six daytime Emmy Awards and was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences in 2011.

It was a shock to “Jeopardy!” fans last year when Trebek announced he had been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. The host periodically provided health updates to fans in taped videos posted to the show’s social media, offering hope on the status of his condition.

But Trebek offered a more candid, grim reality on the state of his disease during a New York Times interview in July. He told the newspaper that if his course of treatment at the time didn't work, he planned on stopping treatment altogether.

"Yesterday morning my wife came to me and said, ‘How are you feeling?’ And I said, ‘I feel like I want to die.’ It was that bad,” he told the Times. “There comes a time where you have to make a decision as to whether you want to continue with such a low quality of life, or whether you want to just ease yourself into the next level. It doesn’t bother me in the least.”

Trebek was eulogized Sunday by dozens after news of his death broke, from notable celebrities to world leaders. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called Trebek, born in Ontario, "an icon."

"Almost every night for more than three decades, Alex Trebek entertained and educated millions around the world, instilling in so many of us a love for trivia," Trudeau said Sunday on Twitter. "My deepest condolences to his family, friends, and all who are mourning this tremendous loss."