Amanda Bynes' conservatorship is expected to end following judge's tentative ruling

The conservatorship of former child actor Amanda Bynes will likely be terminated on Tuesday following a tentative ruling from a judge.

Bynes, 35, has been in a personal conservatorship since 2013 following what she previously described as a dark period in her life. A conservatorship of the estate was terminated in 2017 after her assets were moved into a trust. Bynes' father was named as trustee, and her mother remained in control of her medical and personal affairs.

"The court determines that the conservatorship is no longer required and that grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist," according to the tentative ruling by Judge Roger L. Lund. "The court intends to grant the petition for termination and order the conservatorship of the person of Amanda Bynes be terminated."

The formal hearing will take place Tuesday at the Ventura County Superior Court.

The termination petition was filed by Bynes' attorney at the end of February and was met with the full support of her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes.

Bynes' petition for termination asserted that she has consistently tested negative for illicit substances, has managed her mental health and that her psychiatrist has asserted she has the "capacity to give informed consent to any form of medical treatment."

Since 2020, Bynes has lived in a "structured community for women" where she has been able to maintain an "independent" lifestyle and regular check-ins with a case manager.

Bynes is pursuing a bachelor's degree at the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in Los Angeles, where she already earned an associate degree cum laude in merchandise product development.

In a brief Instagram video posted weeks prior to her hearing, Bynes thanked fans for all their "love and support."

She spoke about her experiences with substance misuse and body image issues in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine. Bynes told the magazine she would experience discomfort and depression after seeing herself on screen.

Bynes blamed her behavior, including comments made on social media, prior to being placed in a conservatorship to substance misuse and credited her parents for their help. At the time of her interview, she said she had been sober for four years.

"I'm really ashamed and embarrassed with the things I said," Bynes said in the interview. "I can't turn back time but if I could, I would. And I'm so sorry to whoever I hurt and whoever I lied about because it truly eats away at me. It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad."