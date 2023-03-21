Amanda Bynes placed on a 72-hour psychiatric hold, source says

LOS ANGELES — Amanda Bynes has been put on psychiatric hold, a source close to the situation told NBC News.

The source said Monday that the 36-year-old actor is on a 72-hour hold and added, “She hasn’t been in contact with her family for quite some time.”

Bynes’ longtime attorney said Monday he was not in a position to comment on the situation.

The news comes almost one year after a judge terminated Bynes’ conservatorship after her petition to dissolve the arrangement was supported by her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes. The former child star had been in a personal conservatorship since 2013. Her conservatorship of the estate was terminated in 2017.

“In the last several years, I have been working hard to improve my health so that I can live and work independently, and I will continue to prioritize my well-being in this next chapter,” Bynes said in a statement through her attorney, David Esquibias, after the ruling in March 2022. “I am excited about my upcoming endeavors — including my fragrance line — and look forward to sharing more when I can.”

At the time, Ventura Superior Court Judge Roger L. Lund indicated that the termination of the conservatorship came as evidence presented to the court showed that “grounds for establishment of a conservatorship of the person no longer exist.”

According to court documents filed last year by Bynes’ attorney, the star had been living since 2022 in a “structured community for women,” where she was expected to live an “independent” lifestyle and have regular check-ins with a case manager.

Bynes previously opened up about her substance misuse and being in a “dark” place in a 2018 interview with Paper magazine.

“I got really into my drug usage and it became a really dark, sad world for me,” she said, describing her daily life after quitting acting as “just stuck at home, getting high, watching TV and tweeting.”

“I’ve been sober for almost four years now,” Bynes added, crediting her parents for “really helping me get back on track.”

Bynes, meanwhile, was originally expected to attend 90s Con with former “All That” cast members this past weekend, but canceled her appearance.

In an interview with "Entertainment Tonight" at the event, Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell sent a message to Bynes.

“I’ve just been praying for her,” Mitchell said. “We’re just continuing to pray for her on her journey, and it’s answered prayers that she’s doing a lot better.”

The event would have marked Bynes’ first public appearance since her eight-year conservatorship ended.