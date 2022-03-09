Amanda Bynes returns to Instagram, thanks fans for support in terminating her conservatorship

Amanda Bynes made a return to social media Tuesday, posting a video to a new Instagram account nearly two weeks after filing a petition to terminate her conservatorship.

Bynes, 35, posted a brief selfie video on Instagram thanking fans for their continued support. It appears to be the first post to her new account and her first public comment since filing for termination last month.

"My court date is coming up in two weeks," Bynes said. "I want to thank you so much all for your love and support."

Bynes filed a petition with the Ventura County Superior Court in California in late February, which was met with the full support of her parents, Lynn and Rick Bynes. David Esquibias, an attorney for Bynes, said in the petition that Bynes believes her condition has improved and no longer needs “protection of the court.”

A judge is scheduled to review her petition during a March 22 hearing. Bynes' mother has been serving as her personal conservator since 2013 and her father is a named trustee over her financial assets.

Attorney Tamar Arminak told NBC News following the filing that Bynes' parents were "thrilled" over the news their daughter is looking to dissolve the legal arrangement.

"The professionals say she is ready to make her own life choices and decisions and are so proud of her," Arminak said. "They 100 percent support her decision to end the conservatorship."