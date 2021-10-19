'America's Got Talent' escape artist fell 40 feet after midair collision of 2 vehicles, officials say

An escape artist fell 40 feet to the ground — missing a safety air bag below — while rehearsing a stunt for an "America's Got Talent" spinoff in Georgia, authorities said Tuesday.

Production of "America’s Got Talent: Extreme" has been paused after Jonathan Goodwin was injured Thursday while practicing for a segment.

Goodwin was trying to pull off a stunt in which he'd dodge two colliding cars while suspended in the air at Atlanta Motor Speedway, according to an incident report from Henry County Sheriff's Department, obtained Tuesday by NBC News.

"Goodwin experienced difficulties and was struck by two vehicles suspended in the air along with him, which caused him to fall 40 feet and miss the airbag that was supposed to catch him," Sgt. Sean Free wrote.

"I was able to observe Goodwin and was able to tell that he was conscious and alert. EMTs advised me on scene that Goodwin suffered multiple broken bones in both his legs and lacerations on the face, and also burns."

A variety competition show, "America's Got Talent" is a creation of British TV and music producer Simon Cowell and has been on NBC for 16 seasons. "America's Got Talent: Extreme" is the franchise's spinoff. NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

"Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," the show said in a statement this week. "The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority."

A representative for "America's Got Talent" declined further comment on Tuesday.