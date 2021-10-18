'America's Got Talent: Extreme' production paused after Jonathan Goodwin accident

Production of "America’s Got Talent: Extreme" has been paused after escape artist Jonathan Goodwin was injured last week while practicing for a segment of the show.

“Our thoughts and prayers remain with Jonathan Goodwin and his family as he continues to recover from his accident on Thursday," a spokesperson for the show said in a statement. "In order to focus on the wellbeing of our crew, we will be temporarily pausing production on America’s Got Talent: Extreme and will resume the last few days of filming at a later date."

"The health and safety of our cast and crew continue to be our priority," the statement said.

A spokesperson for the show previously said that during rehearsal, "Goodwin was injured while performing his act."

"He was responsive and was immediately taken to the hospital where he is continuing to receive medical care. Our thoughts and prayers go out to him and his family as we await further updates on his condition," the statement said.

Video obtained by TMZ shows Goodwin hanging from a cable and in a straitjacket between two suspended cars. When the cars are released, instead of falling beneath them, Goodwin got caught between them in a fiery blast, the video shows.

"America's Got Talent," a reality talent show, was created by Simon Cowell in 2006 and has broadcast for 16 seasons on NBC. "America's Got Talent: Extreme" is a spinoff of the show.

NBC is owned by NBCUniversal, the parent company of NBC News.

In 2019, Goodwin appeared on season 13 of "Britain's Got Talent," making it to the finals where he finished eighth. The next year, he made it to the semifinals of "America's Got Talent."

Representatives for Goodwin did not immediately respond to a request for comment from NBC News.