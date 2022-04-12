'American Idol' frontrunner Kenedi Anderson leaves show, citing 'personal reasons'

Kenedi Anderson, a 17-year-old frontrunner on "American Idol," announced she was leaving the show for "personal reasons."

"I'm unable to continue on American Idol," she wrote in an Instagram post on Monday. "This has been one of the hardest decisions I’ve ever had to make, but I know it’s necessary."

She continued: “I’m so grateful to American Idol, the judges, the producers, the amazing contestants, and all the fans who have supported me. Thank you for giving me such an amazing opportunity to share my voice, chase my dreams, feel so much joy and happiness doing what I love, and make lifelong friends along the way."

Anderson did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday.

"American Idol" host Ryan Seacrest confirmed her departure in a clip aired during Monday's episode.

"You might have noticed that there was no voting information during Kenedi's performance just now," Seacrest said. "Since we taped these shows in Hawaii earlier, Kenedi has decided to withdraw from our show for personal reasons."

"We send her well wishes, and needless to say, we have incredible talent on this historic season, with more iconic 'Idol' performances coming up for you right now," he added.

Anderson won both fans and judges alike with her audition of Lady Gaga's "Applause" — earning her one of the three platinum tickets that moved her past the first rounds of elimination and sent her straight to Hollywood.