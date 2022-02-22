‘America’s Got Talent’ singer Jane 'Nightbirde' Marczewski dies at 31

Jane "Nightbirde" Marczewski, a singer who was a contestant on "America's Got Talent," died on Saturday at age 31 after battling cancer for four years, her family said.

“We, her family, are devastated by her passing and unimaginable loss," Marczewski's family said in a statement to NBC News. "Many remember her from America’s Got Talent, where she performed her song ‘It’s OK’ and inspired millions of people around the globe with her messages of faith and never giving up."

“Those who knew her, enjoyed her larger-than-life personality and sense of humor," the family added. "Her lasting legacy will be the gift of hope she gave to so many through her music and the strength she found in Jesus.”

“America’s Got Talent” issued a statement mourning her loss.

“Your voice, your story, and your message touched millions,” "America's Got Talent" said in a statement. “Nightbirde will always be a member of the AGT family. Rest In Peace, Jane.”

The show's hosts and judges also shared their condolences on social media.

Host Terry Crews shared Monday a photo of Nightbirde on Instagram, writing: “We Love you, Nightbirde."

Judge Howie Mandel tweeted Monday that Marczewski was “such a bright inspirational light in all our lives." Judge Heidi Klum shared a photo of the singer on her Instagram story, saying: “rest in peace.”

In August, Marczewski withdrew from the 16th season of the competition show after sharing on Instagram that her health had "taken a turn for the worse" since auditioning — an announcement that came after a viral performance of her original song, "It's OK."

"I am so sad to announce that I won’t be able to continue forward on this season of AGT," she wrote at the time. "Life doesn’t always give breaks to those that deserve it—but we knew that already."

Shortly after her emotional departure, the Ohio-based singer returned to the show virtually to give an update on her condition.

"I love all of you and back," she said in a call with the judges. "I cannot say thank you enough for the opportunity to have a moment to share my story, and, I think, we're witnessing such a beautiful picture of the human spirit and the triumph of the human spirit."

She continued: "It's restored my faith in humanity a lot to see people come together — just over the fact that we all hurt, we all suffer and we all have the potential to overcome."