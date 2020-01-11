Amy Poehler and Tina Fey to host 2021 Golden Globes

Comedic duo Amy Poehler and Tina Fey will be back as hosts of the annual Golden Globes next year, it was announced Saturday at NBCUniversal's Television Critics Association's press tour.
“NBC has long been the home to two of the funniest people on the planet — Tina Fey and Amy Poehler — and we didn’t want to wait any longer to share the great news that they’ll be hosting the Globes once again,” said Paul Telegdy, chairman of NBC Entertainment, in a statement.
Poehler and Fey last hosted the awards show together in 2015. They were also the hosts in 2014 and 2013.
Lorenzo Soria, president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, said he was thrilled they will be back on stage.
“There’s no denying that Tina and Amy’s comedic chemistry is infectious," he said in a statement.
“Tina and Amy have provided Golden Globes viewers with some of the most memorable moments the show has ever seen,” said Amy Thurlow, president of Dick Clark Productions. “We’re thrilled to welcome them back in 2021.”
Fey and Poehler have starred in a number of movies together including "Mean Girls," "Baby Mama," and "Sisters." They also starred together on "Saturday Night Live." Fey is a two-time Golden Globes winner for her role in "30 Rock." Poehler won a Golden Globe for "Parks and Recreation."
Comedian Ricky Gervais hosted the 2020 Golden Globes earlier this month and caused a stir with his opening monologue — which took jabs at actress Felicity Huffman and her brief stint in prison and the suicide of accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. A joke about Judi Dench's "Cats" character licking herself in the movie was bleeped out.
"You’ll be pleased to know this is the last time I’m hosting these awards, so I don’t care anymore," Gervais said before launching into his scorching wisecracks. It was his fifth time as host.
The date of the 78th Golden Globes with Fey and Poehler will be announced at a later time.