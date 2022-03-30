Academy Awards co-host Amy Schumer said she was “triggered and traumatized” after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock during the ceremony on Sunday.

In a recent Instagram post, the comedian and actor wrote the shocking moment has stayed with her days later.

“I love my friend @chrisrock and believe he handled it like a pro," Schumer, who cohosted the show with Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes, wrote in the Instagram post.

Rock, who was presenting the award for best documentary feature, joked that he was looking forward to seeing Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith in “G.I. Jane 2.”

In 2018, Pinkett Smith revealed she was diagnosed with alopecia, a condition that causes hair loss. The film “G.I. Jane” stars Demi Moore as a woman who shaves her head during military service.

Smith marched to the stage at the Dolby Theatre and hit Rock. He then returned to his seat in the Dolby Theatre and shouted: “Keep my wife’s name out of your f-----g mouth!”

The audience went silent, seemingly paralyzed by confusion and shock. The audio feed on TV screens across the U.S. cut out as Smith returned to his seat and shouted an expletive at Rock.

"Stayed up there and gave an Oscar to his friend @questlove and the whole thing was so disturbing," Schumer wrote on Instagram. "So much pain in @willsmith anyway I’m still in shock and stunned and sad. Im proud of myself and my cohosts. But yeah. Waiting for this sickening feeling to go away from what we all witnessed.”

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences condemned Smith’s actions on Monday, saying it is reviewing the matter.

Smith, who went on to win his first Oscar for best actor later in the night, formally apologized to Rock on Monday in a post on Instagram. “Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,” he wrote. “My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable.”

Rock kept his composure after he was slapped, joking that it was the “greatest night in the history of television.” He declined to press charges, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The comedian has not commented publicly on the incident. He is expected to perform in Boston to a sold-out crowd on Wednesday.