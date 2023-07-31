Angus Cloud, star of HBO's 'Euphoria,' dies at 25

Angus Cloud, a fan favorite from HBO's "Euphoria" series, has died at the age of 25, his family said in a statement Monday.

Cloud buried his father a week ago and "intensely struggled" with the loss, his family said.

"The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend," the statement said. "Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence."

Best known for his breakout role as Fezco in the HBO teen drama, Cloud said he was discovered in the street by a casting agent and had never professionally acted before the series. His lovable and comedic character quickly became beloved by the dedicated fans of the series.

He told i-D magazine in a March interview that he was different from other actors because he wasn't trying to get famous when he took on the role.

“They were working hard, and they were like, ‘I'm going to make it to the top,'" he said. "For me, it was just like too good of an opportunity to say no to. I had no idea it would go this far.”

