Anne Heche’s son says her estate cannot pay its debt of over $6 million

Anne Heche’s son said her estate is unable to pay its debts following her 2022 death after the fiery crash of her car into a Los Angeles home.

Homer Heche Laffoon filed court documents Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court stating that the estate is "not yet in a condition to be closed" and has outstanding debts of more than $6 million.

"Due to the numerous sources of income, coupled with the lack of records or financial organization by the Decedent, royalty payment procedures in the entertainment industry, and the relatively unusual circumstances of decedent’s passing and the resulting potential litigation, it has taken a substantial amount of time and effort to move the administration forward," the filing states.

Laffoon was appointed special administrator of the estate after Heche died on Aug. 14, 2022, more than a week after she crashed her car into a Los Angeles home.

The court documents say that the estate has "a modest bank account," royalty payments, "other residual income from pre-death projects," a corporation that Heche was the sole shareholder of, LLC membership interests and "tangible personal property items."

Heche got her start in Hollywood on the soap opera “Another World” in the 1980s. She went on to star in major 1990s films that include “Donnie Brasco,” “Volcano” and “I Know What You Did Last Summer.”

The estate's assets equal about $110,000, but seven creditors have filed claims, three of them seeking at least $2 million each in damages, court documents say.

One of the $2 million claims was filed by Lynne Mishele, who was in her Mar Vista home when Heche's Mini Cooper barreled through the front of the house and stopped just a few feet from her, her two dogs and her tortoise.

The crash caused a fire that left Mishele "without a place to live," her lawsuit said.

The Los Angeles County medical examiner’s office ruled the crash an accident. Police had investigated it as a felony DUI collision but said there would be no more investigative efforts after Heche was declared brain-dead.