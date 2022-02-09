Anthony Ramos joins Marvel series ‘Ironheart’

Anthony Ramos has joined the upcoming Marvel series “Ironheart” at Disney Plus, Variety has confirmed with sources.

Ramos joins previously announced series lead Dominique Thorne, who will star as Marvel character Riri Williams, a genius inventor and the creator of the most advanced suit of armor since Iron Man. Details on Ramos’ role are being kept under wraps.

Marvel Studios declined to comment.

Ramos was most recently seen in the film adaptation of “In the Heights,” based on the stage musical by Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film bowed in theaters in June 2021. His other onscreen credits include the feature “A Star Is Born” and the shows “She Gotta Have It,” “In Treatment,” and “Blindspotting.” Ramos is also known for starring as both John Laurens and Philip Hamilton in the original Broadway cast of “Hamilton.”

He is repped by CAA, Door 24, Modest Management and attorney Paul Hasting.

Variety exclusively reported that Chinaka Hodge will serve as head writer on “Ironheart” back in April 2021. The show was originally announced as part of a Disney investor day presentation in December 2020.

Williams was first introduced in the Marvel comics in 2016, the creation of writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Mike Deodato. In the comics, she is a 15-year-old MIT student who reverse engineers Iron Man’s armor in order to create armor of her own. Iron Man, a.k.a. Tony Stark, eventually took notice and gave her his encouragement to pursue the life of a superhero.

“Ironheart” is one of several upcoming Marvel shows at Disney Plus. Others include “Secret Invasion,” “Ms. Marvel,” “She-Hulk,” and “Echo.” The latter of which is a spinoff of “Hawkeye,” which Variety exclusively reported on in March 2021. There is also a spinoff of “WandaVision” starring Kathryn Hahn in the works, which Variety exclusively reported on in October 2021. Multiple Marvel shows have already debuted on the streamer, with “Hawkeye” being the most recent.

Deadline first reported Ramos’ casting.