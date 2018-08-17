Aretha Franklin funeral to be held at church where she sang for Rosa Parks service

Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

Aretha Franklin's funeral will be held at the Detroit church where the legendary musician sang at Rosa Parks' funeral, an official with the church and her publicist said Friday.

The funeral at Greater Grace Temple at 10 a.m. on Aug. 31 is limited to family and friends, Franklin’s publicist, Gwendolyn Quinn, said in a statement Friday.

But public viewings will take place Aug. 28 and Aug. 29 at the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Kenya Hildreth, communication director at Greater Grace, told NBC News that Franklin had a relationship with the church, and she noted the "Queen of Soul" sang at Parks' homegoing, held there in 2005. That event drew some 4,000 people, according to reports at the time.

Franklin, 76, died on Thursday of pancreatic cancer, her publicist has said. She was mourned by music luminaries as one of the all-time great talents of American popular music, and the current and former U.S. presidents were among many expressing their condolences.

NBC affiliate WDIV of Detroit and the Detroit Free Press earlier Friday reported details of the planned remembrance and funeral.

President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed his condolences and said of Franklin: "She's brought joy to millions of lives, and her extraordinary legacy will thrive and inspire many generations to come."

Former President Barack Obama and Michelle Obama in a statement on Thursday hailed Franklin as someone who "helped define the American experience."

Franklin will be entombed at Woodlawn Cemetery in Detroit, along with her father, Rev. C.L. Franklin; brother Cecil Franklin; sisters Carolyn Franklin and Erma Franklin; and nephew Thomas Garrett, Quinn said.