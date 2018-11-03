Breaking News Emails Get breaking news alerts and special reports. The news and stories that matter, delivered weekday mornings.

By Farnoush Amiri

Ariana Grande has "No Tears Left to Cry" for Pete Davidson.

After "Saturday Night Live" posted a promo for this week's show in which Grande's ex-fiance Pete Davidson seemingly referenced their short-lived engagement, Grande tweeted: "for somebody who claims to hate relevancy u sure love clinging to it huh."

The tweet has since been deleted by the singer but Twitter and her nearly 59 million "Arianators" took notice, taking screenshots of her response and the subsequent tweet where she wrote, "thank u, next."

via E! News

"SNL" this Saturday is being hosted by Jonah Hill, who directed the film "Mid-90s," with musical guest Maggie Rogers. Davidson decided to break the ice with Rogers in the promo, saying, "Hey Maggie, I'm Pete" before adding "Want to get married?"

Rogers declined his proposal, prompting Davidson to declare "0 for 3" — an apparent reference to his two other engagements that have ended, the first with Larry David's daughter, Cazzie David.

Davidson and Grande first made news when they announced their engagement in October after only weeks of dating. The couple called off their engagement two weeks later.

This isn't the first time Davidson has spoken about their split.

In an Oct. 20 event in Los Angeles, Davidson said, "Well, as you could tell, I don't want to be here," he said, according to E! News, adding "There's a lot going on."