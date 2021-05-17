Ariana Grande married in 'tiny and intimate' ceremony

Ariana Grande is a married woman!

Grande, 27, tied the knot with her fiancé, Dalton Gomez, 25, five months after they announced their engagement. The "7 Rings" singer's representative confirmed the news Monday.

"They got married," Grande's spokesperson said in a statement to NBC News. "It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn't be happier."

Both People and TMZ reported that the wedding took place at the couple's home in Montecito, California.

The newlyweds got engaged last December after 11 months of dating. Grande confirmed the news on her Instagram account by posting a series of photos showing the couple cuddling and another shot of Grande's massive engagement ring.

"Forever n then some," her caption read.

Grande has kept her relationship with Gomez mostly out of the spotlight. However, last May they appeared together in the last few seconds of the music video for her duet with Justin Bieber, "Stuck with U."

She also paid tribute to her now-husband last month by sharing a trio of romantic photos and a sweet message.

"!!! my heart my person !!! thank u so much for being u," she captioned the photos.

Grande previously had high-profile relationships with musicians Big Sean and Mac Miller; she dated Miller from 2016 until May 2018. In September 2018, Miller died of a drug overdose.

She was previously engaged to "Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson in 2018.

Gomez works in real estate as a buyers agent for the luxury firm Aaron Kirman Group in Beverly Hills, California. The firm's website says he was born and raised in Southern California and is a five-year veteran of the industry.