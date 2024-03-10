Ariana Grande urges fans to stop sending 'hateful messages' to people in her life following album release

Ariana Grande pleaded with fans to stop sending “hateful messages” to the “people in [her] life” following the Friday release of her newest album, “Eternal Sunshine.”

The star on Saturday posted an Instagram story directed at her fans.

“I just wanted to say anyone that is sending hateful messages to the people in my life based on your interpretation of this album is not supporting me and is absolutely doing the polar opposite of what I would ever encourage,” Grande wrote.

A screen capture from Ariana Grande’s Instagram story shows her asking fans to stop sending “hateful messages” to the “people in [her] life.” Instagram

“I ask that you please do not,” Grande wrote. “It is not how to support me. It is the opposite.”

Grande divorced her husband of two years, Dalton Gomez, last year. A source confirmed to “Today” that she had started dating her “Wicked” co-star Ethan Slater months before the divorce was finalized. The source also said that Slater was separated from his wife when he started dating Grande.

Grande’s new album is named for the 2004 movie “Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind,” starring Kate Winslet and Jim Carrey, and, like the film, seemingly addresses the breakdown of a relationship. Many believe songs on the album reference her divorce from Gomez and her relationship with Slater.

The title track talks about a failed relationship with a liar and a cheater.

Grande sings: “Now it’s like I’m looking in the mirror. Hope you feel all right when you’re in her. I found a good boy and he’s on my side. You’re just my eternal sunshine, sunshine.”

In the music video for “We Can’t Be Friends (Wait for Your Love),” which stars actor Evan Peters, Grande seems to be undergoing a procedure — similar to the one Winslet’s and Carrey’s characters receive in the 2004 movie — to forget a relationship with a previous partner.

Grande was the musical guest this weekend on “Saturday Night Live,” where she sang two songs off of her new album — “Imperfect for You” and “We Can’t Be Friends.”