An artist posted about getting a ceramic bowl stuck in slightly larger bowl. Twitter is captivated by her saga.

For days, artist Chi Nguyễn has had a predicament that she hasn't been able to solve.

"Twitter, I need your help," Nguyễn tweeted on Monday, with an image of the bowls. "I stacked a ceramic bowl into another one while doing dishes and now they are stuck. How do you remove the smaller bowl without breaking both of them?"

Nguyễn, who did not immediately respond to request for comment, was immediately flooded with advice. Her initial tweet has been retweeted more than 20,000 times, and quote tweeted over 10,000 times. It's garnered almost 140,000 likes and countless replies online. Her bowl saga has captivated the internet.

In subsequent tweets, Nguyễn listed the myriad ways she had tried to get the two bowls unstuck from one another.

The list includes: “warm soapy water;” “hot water on outer bowl;” “cold water + ice on inner bowl;” “oil on edges;” “microwave;” “aggressive shaking;” “WD-40.”She also mentioned trying “Cards, toothpicks, and straws” but found they were “not getting through to break the seal.”

Many on Twitter replied with their own suggestions. Author Lauren Hough said it seems the smaller bowl had expanded into the larger one. She had a pricey solution for Nguyễn.

“Probably not helpful in this economy,” Hough wrote. “Is there a decent size mountain nearby? Take a road trip. The altitude might expand the air enough.”

Others called upon those in the science community for guidance.

Mark Rober, a former engineer for NASA and Apple, suggested using glue to get the bowls apart.

“Hot glue some handles on each? Then you have a way to apply opposite jiggly pulling forces?” Rober tweeted.

Meanwhile, YouTuber and science communicator Hank Green offered a more controversial suggestion: “Pick which bowl you like more.”

And some people simply responded with jokes, or shared their personal investment in the story.

One tweet read: “Folks: Why are you so tired? “Last night I was up trying to help a lady remove two stuck ceramic bowls on Twitter.””

It appears the bowl chaos has only continued. The most recent update from Nguyễn came on Tuesday evening, when she tweeted several new ways she had unsuccessfully tried to unstick the bowls.

As one Twitter user wrote, “I need closure with this story."