Ashley Judd speaks out about her mother Naomi's suicide in new interview

Ashley Judd spoke out about the death of her mother, Naomi Judd, in a new interview on Thursday.

In an interview on ABC's "Good Morning America," Ashley said her family wanted to be the ones who shared the details of how Naomi died.

"She used a weapon," Ashley told host Diane Sawyer. "My mother used a firearm, so that's the piece of information that we are very uncomfortable sharing, but understand we're in a position that if we don't say it, someone else is going to."

Naomi died at 76 on April 30, a day before she and her daughter Wynonna Judd, of the Grammy-winning duo The Judds, were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. In announcing Naomi’s death, daughters Wynonna and Ashley said they had lost their mother to “the disease of mental illness."

Ashley she and her family agreed to disclose the details about her mother's suicide to shed light on mental health issues and to encourage others to seek help, adding that it was "very important to be clear and to make the distinction between our loved one and the disease."

Ashley also shared details about her mother's last moments, calling it "a day like any other day."

“I visit with my mom and pop every day when I’m home in Tennessee, so I was at the house visiting as I am every day. Mom said to me, ‘Will you stay with me?’ and I said, ‘Of course, I will,'" she said. "I went upstairs to let her know that her good friend was there and I discovered her. I have both grief and trauma from discovering her.”

She encouraged anybody who is at risk of suicide to reach out to the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.