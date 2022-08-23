Aubrey O’Day defends herself against TikToker's claim that she photoshops her vacation posts

Singer and social media personality Aubrey O'Day clapped back at a TikTok user who accused her of photoshopping her vacation photos by posting a photoshopped image of her hugging Jesus.

“took the [private jet] to Heaven in the last 24.. wanted to share with y’all how beautiful it was.. also ran into Jesus and we hugged it out,” O’Day, who has more than 950,000 followers on Instagram, wrote in a tongue-in-cheek post on Instagram.

O'Day's post was a response to a TikTok user who claimed the former Danity Kane member was photoshopping herself into other people's images to make it appear she had traveled to exotic locations.

On TikTok, the user showed several examples of an original image followed by what appeared to be image of O'Day photoshopped into that image.

The TikTok user, @Residualdata, did not respond to request for comment. She is known for making content about celebrities who photoshop their images, and shows users how easy it is to manipulate images. She describes her account as discussing "body image using empirical research & popular press."

In her Instagram post, O'Day said she has traveled the world since she was age 7 and that she works "hard to give y’all beautiful content that feels the way the places I travel vibrate.. because I want y’all to vibrate high with me."

Then, she addressed the TikTok creator directly, calling her "lil tok girl."

She wrote: "I am so sorry to your place of work that allows you to sit on my page all day with binoculars.. but I suggest you learn this lesson fast: you don’t even need to concentrate on others to be your own version of special and necessary in this world.. you can make positive changes just by using your own gifts.. stop looking left and right if you wanna move forward."