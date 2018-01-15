Aziz Ansari ‘surprised’ sexual encounter was ‘uncomfortable’

Actor Aziz Ansari responded Sunday to an allegation of sexual misconduct, saying he was “surprised and concerned” that a woman described an encounter with him as “uncomfortable.”

The allegation was published anonymously by a news site, babe.net.

Aziz Ansari, the star, writer, director and co-creator of the Netflix series "Master of None," poses at The Paley Center. Chris Pizzello / AP

The story quoted a 23-year-old Brooklyn woman who described a date last September with Anzari, who won a Golden Globe last week for a romantic-comedy series on Netflix.

The woman said that Anzari, 34, acted aggressively and pressured her during a sexual encounter in September.

In a statement to NBC News, Anzari described the encounter as “completely consensual.”

“The next day, I got a text from her saying that although it may have seemed okay, upon further reflection, she felt uncomfortable,” the statement said. “It was true that everything did seem okay to me, so when I heard that it was not the case for her, I was surprised and concerned. I took her words to heart and responded privately after taking the time to process what she had said.”

Anzari added that he supported the MeToo movement, which he said was “necessary and long overdue.”