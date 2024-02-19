BAFTA will honor Matthew Perry at Television Awards after omission from In Memoriam sparks backlash

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts will honor Matthew Perry at its Television Awards following backlash over his omission from the In Memoriam segment of the Film Awards ceremony Sunday evening, according to a BAFTA spokesperson.

"We can confirm Matthew Perry will be remembered in our forthcoming BAFTA Television Awards in May 2024," the spokesperson said.

The In Memoriam segment this year featured Jane Birkin, Shirley Anne Field, Richard Roundtree, Michael Gambon, Tom Wilkinson and Carl Weathers, among others as "Ted Lasso" star Hannah Waddingham performed an arrangement of "Time After Time."

While Perry is best known for playing Chandler Bing in the sitcom “Friends,” the actor also appeared in popular films from the late 1990s to early 2000s, including “Fools Rush In” alongside Salma Hayek and “The Whole Nine Yards” with Bruce Willis.

"Shocking omission of Matthew Perry in memoriam section tonight — yes he was famous for a tv show but he was also a movie actor... poor show #BAFTAs," one user commented on X.

"I get that they will probably do a proper tribute at the TV BAFTAs, but a mention at least at the Film Awards would’ve been lovely. Having read his book, Matthew was proud to be asked to act in films and would’ve appreciated the recognition," another user wrote.

The “Friends” actor died in October after he was found unresponsive in a hot tub at his Southern California home. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s Office later revealed Perry died “from the acute effects of ketamine.” He was 54 years old.

At the Emmys earlier this year, Perry received an emotional tribute during the In Memoriam segment where Charlie Puth and The War and Treaty duo transitioned to cover the "Friends" theme song as a photo of Perry appeared on screen.