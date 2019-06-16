Breaking News Emails
Actress Bella Thorne posted topless photos of herself on Twitter Saturday that she said a hacker threatened to release.
Thorne, 21, tweeted screenshots of text messages that contained the topless photos, writing, "I'm putting this out because it's my decision."
She alleged a hacker sent her her own photos as well as photos of other celebrities.
In a statement posted to her Twitter account, Thorne wrote that she was threatened for 24 hours with her "own nudes."
"I feel gross, I feel watched, I feel someone has taken something from me that I only wanted one special person to see," she wrote, adding that she was releasing the images to reclaim her power.
Thorne is a former Disney Channel star who has also appeared in films, including "Blended" and "Assassination Nation."
“F--- u and the power u think you have over me,” she wrote on Twitter. “I’m gonna write about this in my next book.”
She also said she had contacted the FBI. Thorne did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment Sunday.