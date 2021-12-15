Ben Affleck on how alcohol played part in ending marriage to Jennifer Garner

Ben Affleck opened up about how alcohol played a role in ending his marriage to Jennifer Garner.

In an interview with “The Howard Stern Show," the Oscar-winning actor said that had the two not split in 2015, he'd "probably still be drinking.”

"It’s part of why I started drinking … because I was trapped,” Affleck, who has been open about his struggle with alcohol addiction in the past, said.

“I was like ‘I can’t leave ‘cause of my kids, but I’m not happy, what do I do?’” Affleck, who shares three children with Garner, said. “What I did was drink a bottle of scotch and fall asleep on the couch, which turned out not to be the solution.”

The couple grew apart over time, Affleck told Stern.

“We had a marriage that didn’t work, this happens, with somebody that I love and respect, but to whom I shouldn’t be married any longer."

He added: "Ultimately, we tried. We tried, we tried because we had kids. Both of us felt like we don’t want this to be the model that our kids see of marriage.”

A spokesperson for Garner did not immediately respond to NBC News’ request for comment.

Affleck, who stars in "The Tender Bar," has recently rekindled his relationship with ex Jennifer Lopez.