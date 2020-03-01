Bernie Sanders hit with cease and desist from Flavor Flav

Senator Bernie Sanders has been issued a cease and desist from Flavor Flav after the rapper's Public Enemy co-founder, Chuck D, was announced to perform at a Sanders rally under the group's moniker.
The letter, sent by Flav's lawyer to Sanders on Friday, asserts that the rally uses Flav's "unauthorized likeness" and "image" to promote the event.
"While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit — his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav," the letter states.
Flav added a handwritten message at the bottom of the note, saying "Hey Bernie, don't do this," with a drawing of his iconic clock.
Chuck D and Flav were two of the group's founding members back in 1985. Flav left in 2009, while Chuck D has been the only constant member.
Chuck D responded on Twitter to the legal drama, saying, "It's not about Bernie with Flav" and that Flav doesn't "know the difference between Barry Sanders or Bernie Sanders." Many Garth Brooks fans also mixed up the two Sanders last week.
Chuck D also cited Sanders' focus on healthcare and childcare as the main reasons why he's supporting the Democratic candidate. He posted on Twitter that the issues became priorities for him after his father passed away in 2016 and his granddaughter was born.