Beyoncé changes lyrics to 'Renaissance' song after criticism over ableism

Beyoncé is changing a lyric to a song on her new album, "Renaissance," following criticism by many people in the disability community that the track contained an ableist slur.

The eleventh track, "Heated," contained the word "spaz," a slur against people with disabilities — and the same word Lizzo received backlash for after including it in one of her lyrics to her single, "Grrrls."

“The word, not used intentionally in a harmful way, will be replaced,” a representative for Beyoncé said in a statement on Monday.

On the internet, many fans pointed out that the word originated from spastic.

“Someone who is spastic is born with a disability which makes it difficult for them to control their muscles, especially in their arms and legs,” according to Collins Dictionary. “Most people now refer to someone with this disability as having cerebral palsy.”

Others noted that the term has a different meaning in the Black community, commonly used to "go crazy" in African American English, or African-American Vernacular English (AAVE).

"We’ve been over this, Spaz in AAVE is not the same word. Please educate yourself on our language the way we’ve been 'encouraged' to read up on ableist terms," one person tweeted.

Another person tweeted: “'Spaz' is commonly known as 'go crazy' in AAVE. It has a significantly different meaning in that context."