Beyoncé continues to spark speculation about new album on social media

The BeyHive is in a frenzy after Beyoncé deleted her profile pictures across social media platforms last week, with many fans now convinced new music is coming.

The artist, 40, has removed her profile picture from accounts on Twitter, Instagram and TikTok, although the content on those accounts appears untouched.

Still, fans have taken this to mean something exciting is coming from the "Formation" singer.

A spokesperson for the singer did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Beyoncé is known for her surprise album drops and cryptic messages online.

In December of 2013 she dropped her self-titled album on iTunes with no prior advertising. She simultaneously released a visual album for the self-titled album, announcing the drop on Instagram with one word: "Surprise!"

Some credit that release as a game-changer for the industry and "one of the most important moments in music," according to Teen Vogue.

While many hope an album is in the works, others suggested Beyoncé could be releasing anything from new athleisure clothing to a non-fungible token (NFT).

The “Drunk in Love” singer hasn’t released a solo studio album since 2016’s “Lemonade.”

In August of 2021, Beyoncé told Harper’s Bazaar that she is working on new music.

"I’ve been in the studio for a year and a half," she said at the time. "Sometimes it takes a year for me to personally search through thousands of sounds to find just the right kick or snare. One chorus can have up to 200 stacked harmonies. Still, there’s nothing like the amount of love, passion, and healing that I feel in the recording studio. After 31 years, it feels just as exciting as it did when I was nine years old. Yes, the music is coming!”

Earlier this year, Beyoncé performed her Oscar-nominated song “Be Alive,” which she penned along with songwriter Dixson, during the Oscars ceremony.

As of Monday, Beyoncé's social media profile pictures remain blank.