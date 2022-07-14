Beyoncé's on TikTok now, and so is her entire musical catalog

Queen Bey is officially a TikToker.

On Thursday, Beyoncé joined the platform, bringing her entire music catalog with her.

The news means TikTokers can now choose nearly two decades worth of music to use in their videos.

The artist's first post to TikTok was a compilation video of her fans dancing to "BREAK MY SOUL," her new single.

The TikTok racked up more than 1.7 million views in just six hours. She has amassed 3.4 million followers as of Thursday afternoon.

"Seeing you all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! - Love B," she captioned the video.

Before joining TikTok, "BREAK MY SOUL" was already thriving on TikTok, with more than 77,600 videos made to the song.

The single, a springing synth-y bop, debuted on June 26 ahead of Beyoncé's upcoming solo album "Renaissance," which is slated to be released July 29.

Although the album is the "Formation" singer's first solo album since 2016's "Lemonade," the singer has put out several albums since then. She released "Everything is Love" in 2018 with husband Jay-Z, "Homecoming," the album version of her show-stopping 2018 Coachella performance, which was released in 2019, and "The Lion King: The Gift," which she released in the summer of 2019, as a companion to Disney's live-action "The Lion King" film.

Known for her surprise album drops, "Renaissance" is one of the rare releases fans can prepare for. However, Beyoncé's website dubs "Renaissance" an "act i," implying there are more acts to come.

Ahead of the release of "BREAK MY SOUL," Beyoncé sparked rumors she was working on a new project when she deleted all of her social media profile pictures.