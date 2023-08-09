'Big Brother' contestant Luke Valentine removed from show after using N-word on camera

"Big Brother" contestant Luke Valentine was booted from the CBS reality show on Wednesday for violating the code of conduct after using the N-word.

Valentine used the racial slur in a conversation that was captured on a live feed that was streaming on Paramount+ on Tuesday night, Variety reported. The feed has since been removed.

CBS confirmed Valentine's departure, saying in a statement to NBC News on Wednesday that he "violated the BIG BROTHER code of conduct and there is zero tolerance in the house for using a racial slur."

"He has been removed from the house," producers said.

Valentine’s exit will be addressed on Thursday night's episode.

The Florida illustrator, 30, dropped the slur during a conversation with three other contestants, a video circulating on social media shows. After saying it, he covers his mouth, laughs and tries to correct himself with the word "dude."

"I'm sorry," he says laughing.

Many viewers took to social media and called for Valentine's removal.

"Production should remove Luke. Set an example. Show current and future players that language like that will not be tolerated. #BB25," former winner Andy Herren tweeted.

After the CBS announcement, Herren celebrated the decision, writing, "This is great. It sets a precedent moving forward that has been a long time coming! #BB25."

The reality competition show, which follows people living together in a house, is no stranger to controversy. Last season, contestant Kyle Carpenter was evicted after making comments about race, according to Variety.