Bill Murray speaks on accusations of inappropriate behavior that led to suspension of 'Being Mortal'

Actor Bill Murray opened up about what led to the set of the movie "Being Mortal" being shut down last week following reports of his alleged inappropriate behavior.

Murray described the incident as a "difference of opinion" but did not go into detail about what happened or who was involved.

“I did something I thought was funny and it wasn’t taken that way," he told CNBC.

The actor, who commented on the incident during Berkshire Hathaway’s earnings event, said he and the woman are "trying to make peace with each other."

“We are both professionals, we like each others’ work, we like each other I think and if we can’t really get along and trust each other there’s no point in going further working together or making the movie as well. It’s been quite an education for me," he said.

Searchlight Pictures suspended production on the film after Murray was accused in a complaint of inappropriate behavior, according to Variety. Cast and crew were made aware of the situation in a letter from the studio, the magazine said.

Murray told CNBC that he is hopeful he can "make peace" with the woman and thinks production on the movie can resume but only if the woman is comfortable doing so.

"I think it’s a sad dog that can’t learn anymore,” Murray told the news station about learning from his mistakes. “That’s a really sad puppy that can’t learn anymore. I don’t want to be that sad dog and I have no intention of it.”

“What would make me the happiest would be to put my boots on and for both of us to go back into work and be able to trust each other and work at the work that we’ve both spent a lot of time developing the skill of,” he added.