By Maia Davis and The Associated Press
Bill Withers, whose soulful songs from the 1970s such as "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" became classics, has died from heart complications, his family said in a statement to The Associated Press. He was 81.
The singer-songwriter who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 died on Monday in Los Angeles, the statement said.
His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on “Lean on Me” to help get through the difficult times.
