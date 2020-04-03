Watch live: New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds coronavirus briefing

His death from heart complications comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers and more posting their own renditions of “Lean on Me.”
Bill Withers speaks onstage at the GRAMMY Museum on Feb. 24, 2020 in Los Angeles.

By Maia Davis and The Associated Press
Bill Withers performs on stage at Hammersmith Odeon, London, November 1972.

Bill Withers, whose soulful songs from the 1970s such as "Lean on Me" and "Ain't No Sunshine" became classics, has died from heart complications, his family said in a statement to The Associated Press. He was 81.

The singer-songwriter who was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2015 died on Monday in Los Angeles, the statement said.

His death comes as the public has drawn inspiration from his music during the coronavirus pandemic, with health care workers, choirs, artists and more posting their own renditions on “Lean on Me” to help get through the difficult times.

This is a developing story; please check back for updates.

Maia Davis

Maia Davis is a breaking news editor with NBC News Digital. 

The Associated Press