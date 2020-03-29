Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and more livestream from their homes for coronavirus benefit

Pop stars like Billie Eilish, Camila Cabello and Mariah Carey will livestream performances from their homes Sunday as part of a coronavirus benefit concert held by iHeartRadio and Fox.
The hourlong "FOX presents The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert for America" will be a free livestream hosted by Elton John and joined by a number of famous singers, who will all stream from their homes.
Celebrities will pay tribute to the front-line workers and responders who are working to care for people affected by the coronavirus, according to a release from iHeartRadio.
The benefit will allow viewers to help support two charities that support those battling the pandemic: Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation.
In addition to Carey, Cabello and Eilish, stars slated to perform include Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day, Dave Grohl, H.E.R., Tim McGraw and Sam Smith.
In addition, People reported that Ellen DeGeneres and Lady Gaga will appear.
Since the beginning of the self-quarantines due to the coronavirus outbreak, stars have been entertaining fans with livestreamed performances.
Performers like John Legend, Coldplay's Chris Martin and Death Cab for Cutie's Ben Gibbard have even used the hashtag #TogetherAtHome to promote their streams to entertain millions stuck at home.
In addition, singer Lizzo has hosted livestreamed meditations, and actresses Amy Adams and Jennifer Garner kicked off an initiative to stream book readings for children to help parents.
The commercial-free iHeartRadio special will air at 9 p.m. ET.