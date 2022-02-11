Billie Eilish says she 'never said a thing' in response to Ye's request for apology

Billie Eilish on Thursday responded to Ye's recent comments that he would pull out of Coachella unless Eilish apologized to rapper Travis Scott.

Over the weekend, videos shared on social media showed Eilish halting her concert in Atlanta to help a fan in the crowd get an inhaler — a move that Ye, formerly Kanye West, took as a diss at Scott.

In one clip, Eilish said: “We’re taking care of our people, hold on. I wait for people to be OK until I keep going."

Eilish did not mention Scott's name in any of the video clips, but Ye wrote in an Instagram post on Thursday: "PLEASE APOLOGIZE TO TRAV AND TO THE FAMILIES OF THE PEOPLE WHO LOST THEIR LIVES NO ONE INTENDED THIS TO HAPPEN... TRAV WILL BE WITH ME AT COACHELLA BUT NOW I NEED BILLIE TO APOLOGIZE BEFORE I PERFORM"

In the comments section, Eilish responded: "literally never said a thing about travis. was just helping a fan."

Eilish and Ye are slated to headline the 2022 Coachella festival, which is scheduled to take place over the weekends of April 15-17 and April 22-24.

In the wake of the Astroworld tragedy — Travis Scott’s November 2021 festival in Houston where 10 people died, including a 9-year-old boy, due to a horrific crowd surge — similar videos of artists like John Mayer, Adele and Harry Styles pausing their concerts to check on the well-being of their fans have gone viral.

Representatives for Eilish and Ye did not immediately respond to request for comment.