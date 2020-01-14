Billie Eilish to sing James Bond's 'No Time to Die' theme song

Billie Eilish has written and will be performing the theme song for the forthcoming James Bond movie "No Time to Die," the film and the musician announced Tuesday.
The official Twitter account for the movie wrote that Eilish, who wrote the song with her brother, Finneas, was the "youngest person in history to write and record a James Bond song." Eilish, 18, confirmed the news on Instagram alongside a graphic from the movie shortly thereafter.
"I AM SINGING THE THEME SONG," Eilish wrote. "WHAAT."
The announcement follows days of speculation about whether Eilish would be involved with the latest installment of James Bond. An article posted on the James Bond fan site MI6 suggested that the artist would sing the theme song, but Eilish and her team had declined comment.
Eilish took to Instagram on Tuesday morning, posting a series of photos of actresses who have appeared in Bond films, including Eva Green, Halle Berry and Lea Seydoux.
The James Bond film franchise dates back to the 1960s. Since its inception, artists such as Paul McCarthy, Duran Duran, Adele and Sam Smith have performed its theme song.
Eilish is currently up for six Grammy Awards including Record of the Year and Song of the Year for "Bad Guy," as well as Album of the Year and Best New Artist. At the age of 17, she became the youngest artist to be nominated in all four general field categories. The Grammy Awards ceremony are on Jan. 26.