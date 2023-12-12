Billy Miller, 'Young and the Restless' and ‘General Hospital’ star, died by suicide, autopsy finds

This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline. You can also call the network, previously known as the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

Soap star Billy Miller died from a gunshot wound, according to an autopsy report by the Travis County Medical Examiner obtained by NBC News.

The “General Hospital” and “Young and the Restless” actor was found dead in a bathtub at his Austin, Texas, home on Sept. 15 at age 43 with “an apparent gunshot wound of the head,” the report said. The manner of death was ruled a suicide.

Miller had both alcohol and cocaine in his system at the time of his death, according to the report. He also had a history of bipolar disorder and depression.

Miller’s manager confirmed the news of his death in a statement to TODAY.com on Sept. 17, noting that Sept. 17 would have been the actor’s 44th birthday.

“Emmy Award-Winning Actor Billy Miller died on September 15, 2023, in Austin, Texas. The actor was struggling with manic depression when he died,” the statement reads. A cause of death was not provided at the time.

Miller got his start playing Richie Novak on “All My Children” in 2007 before he won the role of reckless Billy Abbott on “The Young and the Restless.”

He won three Daytime Emmys — in 2010, 2013 and 2014 — during his time on the CBS soap.

In 2014, Miller joined the cast of “General Hospital” playing Jason Morgan/Drew Cain, which earned him another Daytime Emmy nomination in 2018 for outstanding lead actor in a drama series.

He left the ABC series in 2019 after 592 episodes, per IMDB.

Outside of soaps, Miller appeared in the 2014 Oscar-nominated movie “American Sniper” and had recurring roles on the TV dramas “Suits,” “Ray Donovan” and “Truth Be Told.”

His last role was a guest spot on “NCIS” in 2022, according to IMDb.

Many of Miller’s fellow soap stars paid tribute to him on social media after his death.

“Selling Sunset” star Chrishell Stause, who played Amanda Dillon on “All My Children” from 2005 until 2011, wrote alongside a photo of her and Miller in her Instagram story, “Still processing this. Too many feelings, but you are gone way too soon and I’m so happy I got to work with you all those years, but also call you a friend.”

“I hope you are at peace now,” added Stause.